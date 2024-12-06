Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director William R. Foudray Acquires 1,250 Shares

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) Director William R. Foudray bought 1,250 shares of Air T stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Air T Trading Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 million, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 0.75. Air T, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.29% of Air T worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

