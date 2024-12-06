Max Holtzman Sells 1,097 Shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) Director Max Holtzman sold 1,097 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $45,755.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AGFY opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. Agrify Co. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 10.31.

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

