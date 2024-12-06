Max Holtzman Sells 1,097 Shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) Director Max Holtzman sold 1,097 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $45,755.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Agrify Price Performance
AGFY opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. Agrify Co. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 10.31.
About Agrify
