AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON AJB opened at GBX 463 ($5.91) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,315.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. AJ Bell has a twelve month low of GBX 258.60 ($3.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 529 ($6.75). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 459.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 429.98.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

