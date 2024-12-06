AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Digital Look reports.
AJ Bell Price Performance
Shares of LON AJB opened at GBX 463 ($5.91) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,315.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. AJ Bell has a twelve month low of GBX 258.60 ($3.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 529 ($6.75). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 459.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 429.98.
AJ Bell Company Profile
