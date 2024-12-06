Amer Sports (AS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE: AS) in the last few weeks:

11/20/2024 – Amer Sports had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – Amer Sports had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

11/20/2024 – Amer Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – Amer Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – Amer Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – Amer Sports had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – Amer Sports had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Amer Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Amer Sports had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Amer Sports had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Amer Sports had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Amer Sports was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of AS stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion and a PE ratio of -177.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. Amer Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $26.85.

Institutional Trading of Amer Sports

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.