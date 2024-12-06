Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.3074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

