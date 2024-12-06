Analysts Issue Forecasts for OTCMKTS:NTIOF Q1 Earnings

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cibc World Mkts downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $96.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.80. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $68.85 and a 12 month high of $100.08.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.8081 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

