Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.22 and last traded at $63.22, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.22.
Bitcoin Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93.
Bitcoin Group Company Profile
Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
