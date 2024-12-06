iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWW) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09.
