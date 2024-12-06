Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.29.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $494.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $307.09 and a one year high of $507.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $475.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

