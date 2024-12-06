Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth $164,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 62.3% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 22,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 79.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

