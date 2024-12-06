Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $157.16 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $161.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,855. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

