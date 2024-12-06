Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.12. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

