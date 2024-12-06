StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE DLNG opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $169.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.92 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 265,337 shares in the last quarter.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

