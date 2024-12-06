CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Trading 6.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

