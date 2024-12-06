Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 137.50 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 134.75 ($1.72). 83,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 443,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133 ($1.70).

Big Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.60. The company has a market cap of £394.79 million, a PE ratio of 3,368.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daren John Morris sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £57,150 ($72,923.31). Also, insider Charles James John Lewinton sold 150,000 shares of Big Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £186,000 ($237,335.72). Insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $82,335,000 in the last three months. 52.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

Featured Stories

