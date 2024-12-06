Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 4,468 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Globant by 529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Globant by 430.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Globant from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.06.

Globant Stock Down 1.3 %

Globant stock opened at $222.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.37. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $151.68 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.22.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

