Centiva Capital LP Makes New $958,000 Investment in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 25.6% during the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 304,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,841,000 after buying an additional 61,939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.80.

Tidewater Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $49.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.10. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $111.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.44.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.