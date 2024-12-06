Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.920-4.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.92-$4.02 EPS.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.30.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. The trade was a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

