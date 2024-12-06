Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.48, but opened at $37.45. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 1,345,511 shares.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 20,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $616,803.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,935,610.20. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $430,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,017.04. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,769 shares of company stock worth $2,813,037 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $82,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 3,290.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth about $186,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

