Empirical Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000. Five Below accounts for 1.9% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1,842.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Five Below by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 260,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after acquiring an additional 53,752 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $115.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FIVE. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Five Below from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

