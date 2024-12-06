GE Vernova (GEV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) in the last few weeks:

12/5/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $300.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $356.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $376.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $301.00 to $367.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $256.00 to $301.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $323.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2024 – GE Vernova had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $262.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $293.00 to $336.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $245.00 to $288.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $220.00 to $308.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GEV traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.59. The company had a trading volume of 379,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,503. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $357.09.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

