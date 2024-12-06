Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIVE. Bank of America lowered Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.35.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.78.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

