FY2024 Earnings Estimate for GPCR Issued By HC Wainwright

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Structure Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Ghosh expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Structure Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on GPCR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22 and a beta of -3.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $63.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 60.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

