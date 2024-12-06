Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $35.62 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.