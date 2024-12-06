FY2028 Earnings Forecast for DTE Energy Issued By KeyCorp

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $9.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.54.

DTE Energy stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $131.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $10,338,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.28%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

