Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 263,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 320,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Generation Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Insider Transactions at Generation Mining

In other Generation Mining news, Director Jamie Levy bought 162,000 shares of Generation Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,830.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 262,000 shares of company stock worth $59,981. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generation Mining Company Profile

Generation Mining Limited, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the mining of base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Marathon palladium-copper project located in north-western Ontario.

