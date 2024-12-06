Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 117261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRAL. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Grail in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Grail in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Grail in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92.

In other Grail news, major shareholder Chun R. Ding bought 7,629 shares of Grail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $103,144.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,503,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,369,415.60. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 30,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $426,937.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,243.54. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,829 shares of company stock worth $757,298 in the last 90 days.

GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.

