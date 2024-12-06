Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Trading Up 4.2% – Here’s Why

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. 3,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 28,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Harbor Diversified Trading Up 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

