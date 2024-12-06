SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Trading Up 9.4% – Here’s Why

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.35. 23,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 16,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

SolarWindow Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices.

