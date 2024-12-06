Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Villanova Investment Management Co LLC

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC reduced its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,358 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 50,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 30,388 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $137,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,405.75. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Baird R W downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HOG

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.15 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.54%.

About Harley-Davidson

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.