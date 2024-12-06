Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $35,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX opened at $973.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $909.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $837.52. The firm has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 87.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total value of $2,851,203.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,211.78. This represents a 49.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,262 shares of company stock worth $8,640,618. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.56.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

