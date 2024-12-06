Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Sells $17,600.00 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) insider David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $17,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 997,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,563.04. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Van Ludwig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $16,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $16,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 3,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,932. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Heritage Global by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,801,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

