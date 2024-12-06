Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Sells $17,600.00 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) insider David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $17,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 997,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,563.04. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
David Van Ludwig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 21st, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $16,300.00.
- On Tuesday, November 19th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $16,100.00.
Heritage Global Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 3,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,932. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global
Heritage Global Company Profile
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Heritage Global
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Utility Stocks That Will Benefit from Less Regulation
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.