Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 425,245 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,245 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Dollar Tree worth $95,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,971,000 after acquiring an additional 596,191 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 23.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,985 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 831.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 62,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,769,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $72.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $151.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

