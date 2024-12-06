Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $609.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $456.45 and a 12 month high of $611.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

