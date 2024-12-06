Investment Management Corp of Ontario Raises Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 30.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,136,000 after buying an additional 1,354,560 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of State Street by 30.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 15.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,112,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,796,000 after purchasing an additional 833,679 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,124,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,238,000 after purchasing an additional 479,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in State Street by 443.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,765,000 after buying an additional 363,399 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $98.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.27. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,784.74. This represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,462.56. This trade represents a 20.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,460 shares of company stock worth $2,499,860. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile



State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

