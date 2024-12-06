Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $107,016.56 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 9,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $107,016.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,547,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,207,883. This represents a 0.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Trading Down 0.2 %

Hagerty stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 104.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Hagerty by 25,769.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hagerty in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

