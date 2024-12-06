iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Purchased by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 131.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises 0.7% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,108,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 43,804 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

