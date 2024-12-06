iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.97 and traded as high as $45.14. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 79,176 shares trading hands.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 179,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 42,036 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 3,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

