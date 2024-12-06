iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,924 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,273,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,996,000 after acquiring an additional 99,530 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 1,156,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 60,638 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,131,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,002,000 after purchasing an additional 178,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.34. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

