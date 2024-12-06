Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.91) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167 ($2.13).

Shares of Centrica stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 129.85 ($1.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,280,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,027,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65. The company has a market cap of £6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 112.99 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 157.90 ($2.01). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.96.

In related news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £1,994.70 ($2,545.23). Also, insider Kevin O’Byrne acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £61,500 ($78,473.91). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 55,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,784,644. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

