Guggenheim Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $100.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

DLTR traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

