Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Trading 1.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 33,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 78,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 19.62, a quick ratio of 35.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.11 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.40.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The company's flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 57.43 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurion Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurion Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.