RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.11. 28,068 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 16,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
