National Bank Financial Forecasts TSE:RY Q1 Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$167.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$181.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$176.58.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$179.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$253.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$123.44 and a 52-week high of C$179.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$171.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$158.94.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.20, for a total value of C$1,706,874.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,155. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 44,918 shares of company stock worth $7,518,149 over the last ninety days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.