OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) Now Covered by Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.
OKUR has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of OnKure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
OnKure Therapeutics Stock Performance
OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.
About OnKure Therapeutics
