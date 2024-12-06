Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Lowers Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,007 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 10,384 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 58.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $23.86 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $380.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $41,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,357.12. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

