Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in CF Industries by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 261,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,144 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 25,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $635,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,701 shares of company stock worth $2,052,704. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $89.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.