Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 28.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 5.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $305.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,262.69. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,936 shares of company stock valued at $549,333 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.68.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

