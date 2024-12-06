Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.40 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 58.60 ($0.75). 140,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 303,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.40 ($0.76).

Residential Secure Income Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2,930.00 and a beta of 0.21.

About Residential Secure Income

(Get Free Report)

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) (LSE: RESI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.