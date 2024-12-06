SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 287.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 48,376 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,737 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.